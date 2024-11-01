Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Ōtāhuhu Fire Update #2

Friday, 1 November 2024, 6:05 pm
Press Release: Fire and Emergency NZ

The large fire burning in a commercial building in Ōtāhuhu has been contained and firefighters are now dampening down hotspots.

Fire and Emergency was called to the fire about 3.20pm, and the first arriving crew found the building well involved in fire. The blaze reached fourth alarm level, and currently there are still 15 fire trucks plus other support vehicles on the scene.

An emergency mobile alert was issued shortly before 5pm to warn people in the area to stay inside with doors and windows shut, to avoid being exposed to smoke. That advice is still in place.

Motorists should avoid the area and use any signposted diversions, so emergency services are not delayed in reaching the site.

Train services were suspended between Middlemore and Ōtāhuhu because of the fire, which was very close to railway lines. Commuters should check with Auckland Transport about the status of services.

