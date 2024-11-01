Stratford’s 2024 Scarecrow Trail Is Open. Bring On The Hunt!

Scarecrow Trail 2024 - Scaler Swift at Wai o Rua - Stratford Aquatic Centre. Photo/Supplied.



Stratford district’s newest residents have been propped up, plumped with straw, and final flourishes applied to grins, scowls, and smiles, as Stratford’s famous Scarecrow Trail opens for the 2024 hunt.

The Scarecrow Trail, running from 1 to 17 November, is one of Taranaki’s largest scavenger hunts. There are over 50 community-crafted scarecrows to discover in Stratford district, with $2,000 worth of prizes on offer for both scarecrow creators and hunters.

Saba Afzal, Stratford District Council (SDC) Community and Economic Development Manager, says the Scarecrow Trail is a must-do activity for anyone looking for a fun, whānau-friendly adventure.

“From a scarecrow version of Girl with the Pearl Earring to Scaler Swift, and Spooky Spider to Iron Maiden, our community is incredibly creative. They’ve been redefining what scarecrows are since the trail began 8 years ago, so expect the unexpected!”

The Stratford Scarecrow Trail is open from 1 to 17 November, alongside the Taranaki Garden Festival, Fringe Garden Festival, Sustainable Backyards, and Arts Trail. For the first time, Stratford’s King Edward Park is part of the Taranaki Garden Festival.

“If you’ve come to Taranaki for the array of festivals and events, make sure you visit us here in Stratford district," says Saba. “We’ve got incredible gardens, parks, and playgrounds to explore, weird and wonderful scarecrows to hunt, one of the best regional art galleries in Aotearoa, and great shops and eateries to discover. We’ll roll out the welcome mat for you.”

Scarecrow seekers can pick up a trail map from the Stratford Library and Visitor Information Centre, Wai o Rua – Stratford Aquatic Centre, council’s Service Centre, or online at Stratford.govt.nz/Scarecrow

People don’t need to find all 54 scarecrows to enter the draw to win prizes, and scarecrow-hunters are encouraged to grab a map and see where the trail takes them.

The Scarecrows themselves undergo their own judging, with prizes available across four categories, as well as for the best overall use of recycled materials and the coveted People’s Choice award.

“The Stratford Scarecrow Trail wouldn’t be the same without our awesome scarecrow creators, and our supporters Fulton Hogan, New World Stratford, and the Stratford Business Association. Thank you for making the trail the amazing, quirky icon it is, says Saba.

“We declare the hunt is open!”

© Scoop Media

