Online Hui Scheduled To Address The Over 200,000 Eligible Māori Not Enrolled To Vote

A group of Māori and young people have gathered to consider a kotahitanga approach to address the enrolment of more than 200,000 eligible Māori who are not yet enrolled to vote in the New Zealand General Elections.

Named “That’s Us Voting” - a group of friends have agreed to volunteer to champion local leaders to enroll thousands on thousands to vote.

“This is about our voices, at one of the biggest decision-making tables” - Tasha Hohaia, one of the kaupapa leads shared.

“There are many rōpū across the country who are invested in ensuring access to enrolments - whether they are sports teams, churches, Kapa, Universities or Schools - this is about considering what we can accomplish together”.

This Sunday evening - the first online session will be held to discuss a strategy to enrol thousands of Māori to vote across New Zealand.

The first of the sessions will be facilitated by Ngapera Riley (Te Arawa) and Maungarongo Tito (Waikato, Ngapuhi, Aitutaki), both passionate advocates of ensuring Maori and young people have a voice in all spaces, and that data is empowering when given to the hands of the people.

“My first experience with voting was on the Marae to be elected as a rangatahi member, and then I enrolled in my first year of University. This is something for all our people” Maungarongo Tito shared.

“Data is a powerful tool when our people can access and understand it. I’m really passionate about it and about getting our people voting” Ngapera Riley, shared.

The Electoral Commission have been invited to support volunteers with key information on supporting enrollments and general information on the elections.

The first online sessions will take place on 3 November and 7 November 2024.

3 November 4pm

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83985282163

Meeting ID: 839 8528 2163

7 November 6pm

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84196237139

Meeting ID: 841 9623 7139

