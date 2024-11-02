Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
NZ Game Animal Council Welcomes Access Charter For Recreational Hunting & Fishing On Public Conservation Land And Waters

Saturday, 2 November 2024, 2:19 pm
Press Release: NZ Game Animal Council

Todd McClay, Minister for Hunting and Fishing, has announced a nationwide Access Charter for Recreational Hunting and Fishing on Public Conservation Land and waters.

The Charter outlines principles and commitments to ensure that recreational hunting and fishing on public conservation land and waters is recognised and safeguarded for current and future generations.

These principles include public right of access, uniform standards and procedures, safety and responsibility, cultural respect, and balancing recreation with conservation.

Game Animal Council (GAC) General Manager Tim Gale says it’s a positive step in the right direction for hunters and other recreational users of public conservation land. It shows the Government's commitment to providing more consistent access to public conservation land.

“The GAC undertook a survey of hunters in 2022, with 67% of respondents telling us that access was the thing that most impacted hunting in their region,” Tim said.

“We commend the Minister on his commitment to resolving some of the challenges faced by hunters and fishers when accessing public conservation land.

“Thanks to the Department of Conservation for leading this work, and Fish & Game, Federated Mountain Clubs, New Zealand Deerstalkers Association, and Outdoor Access Commission for their work supporting the development of the Charter.

“It’s been a collective effort. Involvement from groups and agencies across the hunting, fishing and outdoor sectors means the charter is shaped to meet the needs of many public conservation land users.

“While access to public conservation land has been fraught with challenges for a while, the Charter won’t solve all the access challenges that hunters face, but it’s a big step in the right direction, ensuring hunters can continue to play their part in managing game animals across our public conservation land.

“We are lucky here in New Zealand that we have such a wide range of year-round hunting opportunities and incredible landscapes with few of the restrictions common overseas.

“The GAC looks forward to continuing work with other agencies to strengthen public conservation land access opportunities for hunters.”

The NZ Game Animal Council is a statutory organisation working to improve the sustainable management of game animals and hunting for recreation, communities, commerce and conservation.

  • See the Access Charter for Recreational Hunting and Fishing on Public Conservation Land and Waters at www.doc.govt.nz/access-charter
  • See the 2022 GAC hunter survey here: www.nzgameanimalcouncil.org.nz/wp-content/uploads/2022/12/2022-GAC-Hunter-Survey-Results-Report.pdf

