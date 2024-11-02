Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Police Appealing For Information Following Assault On Child In Hamilton

Saturday, 2 November 2024, 2:25 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police are appealing for information following the assault of a young girl in Silverdale, Hamilton.

Detective Sergeant Johnathan O’Byrne says Police received reports of a young girl’s arm being grabbed by a man driving along Silverdale Road at about 8am yesterday, Friday 1 November.

“The girl was shaken but otherwise physically unharmed.”

“The man is reported to have been driving a silver van, initially parked on the wrong side of the road, facing toward Morrinsville Road. Members of the public reportedly tooted at the van at the time.

“Police would like to hear from these members of the public, or anyone who may be able to help us,” Detective Sergeant O’Byrne says.

Dashcam footage is requested from anyone driving along Silverdale Road, between Morrinsville Road and Nevada Road, between 8:00am and 8:30am.

If you have footage, witnessed the incident, or have any information which may assist, please update us online now or call 105.

Please use the reference number 241101/1449.

