Poihipi Road Near Mangakino Blocked Following Truck Crash - Bay Of Plenty

Poihipi Road near Mangakino has been blocked after a truck rolled this afternoon.

Emergency services were alerted to the crash at 3.15pm.

The truck driver has sustained minor injuries.

Traffic diversions are in place at the intersections of State Highway 32/Poihipi Road, and Poihipi Road/Kaahu Road.

Motorists are asked to follow the directions of emergency services staff and signage in the area.

