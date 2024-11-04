False Plates Land One In Court

The driver of a vehicle bearing false plates who allegedly attempted to attack a Police dog with a garden tool will now face court.

Just after 3.30am, Police spotted a vehicle travelling on Motatau Road, Papatoetoe bearing a false rear plate and no front plate.

Counties Manukau West Area Response Manager, Senior Sergeant Steve Albrey, says the vehicle was quickly confirmed as stolen and was stopped shortly after.

“Three occupants were taken into custody quickly, however a fourth occupant has fled on foot.

“Delta, the Police dog unit, has tracked the person to a residential property where he has allegedly attempted to attack the dog with a garden trowel, which resulted in a bite to his upper arm.”

Senior Sergeant Albrey says the 26-year-old man was treated for his injury and will appear in Manukau District Court today charged with unlawfully taking a motor vehicle.

“Thankfully the dog was uninjured and we are pleased to have made an arrest on this matter.

“This was a great outcome from our staff last night who have now put a man before the Court.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

