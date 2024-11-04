Three Waters Contract Brought In-House

Local Waters team at the Levin depot (Photo/Supplied)

Horowhenua District Council has brought operating and maintaining drinking water, wastewater and stormwater services back in-house.

The move marks the end of the Horowhenua Alliance agreement, under which utilities provider Downer had worked with Council to manage the services since 2017.

"The Alliance contract for Three Waters Service Delivery was the first of its kind for a council in New Zealand, says Council Chief Executive Monique Davidson.

“But bringing this work back in-house will cost ratepayers less. We forecast greater efficiencies will save up to $1,000,000 in the first year.”

“I’d like to thank Downer for their work over the last seven years and welcome our new staff. We’re excited to be working with a renewed focus on customer service, finding efficiencies and delivering excellence to our community.”

All regular maintenance, repairs and renewals on the Three Water networks, as well as managing water supplies, water treatment and wastewater treatment plants, will now be done by Council, under the new Local Waters branding.

There will be no interruption to services and apart from seeing our Local Waters team out and about under the umbrella of Council, ratepayers should expect the same level of dedication and commitment they’ve grown to expect of Council. They should continue to contact Council on 06 366 0999 or enquiries@horowhenua.govt.nz if they have any issues to report with water services.

More than 20 Downer staff who were working for the Alliance have moved over to Council to continue their work. Some specialist maintenance equipment was already owned by Council and some was leased. Council has bought or leased new equipment including vehicles, a digger and tools to ensure high-quality work to maintain the Three Waters services can continue.

Monique Davidson says that as well as saving money, the move will help Council to prepare for significant expected growth in Horowhenua.

It also puts Council in a better strategic position to meet the requirements of the coalition Government’s Local Waters Done Well programme, including developing a comprehensive water service delivery plan by September 2025.

