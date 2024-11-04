Dogs In Togs Returns For Summer

Dogs in Togs returns for a second instalment this year thanks to the Animal Services Team at Masterton District Council.

Bylaw Officer and organiser Garry is looking forward to Saturday.

“It was so popular in April that we have decided to run two Dogs in Togs events a year, one at the beginning and one at the end of the swimming season.

“It’s neat to see our dogs getting the chance to have a splash and their humans are welcome to hop in the pool if anyone is feeling brave enough to put their togs on.”

The session will be held at the Trust House Recreation Centre Lido pool this Saturday 9 November from 10am – 1pm.

The event is a fundraiser with the $5 entry fee being donated to local animal charities.

For more information, visit the Masterton District Council Facebook page event or website at mstn.govt.nz.

