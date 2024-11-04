Dalton Street Bus Stops To Move While Napier City Council Building Refurbished

From Monday next week, the Dalton Street bus stops will be located further down Dalton Street, near the corner of Vautier Street.

This is to accommodate the refurbishment of the Napier City Council building. Napier City Council anticipates the refurbishment work will take two years.

The current bus shelters are being moved to their new sites today and tomorrow. The new stops will come in affect from next Monday, 11 November.

Hawke’s Bay Regional Council Transport Manager, Russell Turnbull says “We apologise for the changes to the bus stops over this period, but passenger safety is paramount. We will keep passengers up to date on the progress of the refurbishment and when they can expect the Dalton Street bus stops to revert to their usual locations”.

A map of the Dalton Street temporary stops is below:

