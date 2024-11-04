Community Feedback Sought On Alcohol-Free Area In The Mount

Photo/Supplied

Tauranga City Council is seeking community feedback on a proposed amendment to its Alcohol Control Bylaw which would formalise the temporary summer-period alcohol-free area along the coastal strip in Mount Maunganui.

Over the past six summers, we’ve implemented this temporary alcohol-free area along Marine Parade from its intersection with Grove Avenue, Oceanbeach Road and Maranui Street, from 21 October to 6 April. This area sits between two existing year-round, alcohol-free areas already in the bylaw.

The temporary alcohol-free area was first introduced in December 2018 in response to community concerns and evidence from Police about alcohol-related harm in the area. Since it was introduced, Police have found it to be an effective means of managing disorder and reducing risks associated with alcohol.

Summer period alcohol-free areas. (Photo/Supplied)

We now want to formalise this temporary alcohol-free area by including it in our Alcohol Control Bylaw. This bylaw sets alcohol-free areas across our city to help reduce potential alcohol-related harm including levels of intoxication, noise, disorder, and crime.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

The proposed amendment will help ensure a consistent approach is taken across the coastal strip and will be more efficient than continuing to implement a temporary ban each year.

We want to hear your thoughts on including this area in the bylaw. You can do this by sharing your feedback online, emailing policy@tauranga.govt.nz or completing a printed consultation form available at our Library Community Hubs across the city.

Consultation opens today and closes at 5pm on Friday, 6 December.

For more information and to share your thoughts, visit letstalk.tauranga.govt.nz/alcoholbylaw

© Scoop Media

