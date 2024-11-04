Community Feedback Sought On Alcohol-Free Area In The Mount
Tauranga City Council is seeking community feedback on a proposed amendment to its Alcohol Control Bylaw which would formalise the temporary summer-period alcohol-free area along the coastal strip in Mount Maunganui.
Over the past six summers, we’ve implemented this temporary alcohol-free area along Marine Parade from its intersection with Grove Avenue, Oceanbeach Road and Maranui Street, from 21 October to 6 April. This area sits between two existing year-round, alcohol-free areas already in the bylaw.
The temporary alcohol-free area was first introduced in December 2018 in response to community concerns and evidence from Police about alcohol-related harm in the area. Since it was introduced, Police have found it to be an effective means of managing disorder and reducing risks associated with alcohol.
We now want to formalise this temporary alcohol-free area by including it in our Alcohol Control Bylaw. This bylaw sets alcohol-free areas across our city to help reduce potential alcohol-related harm including levels of intoxication, noise, disorder, and crime.
The proposed amendment will help ensure a consistent approach is taken across the coastal strip and will be more efficient than continuing to implement a temporary ban each year.
We want to hear your thoughts on including this area in the bylaw. You can do this by sharing your feedback online, emailing policy@tauranga.govt.nz or completing a printed consultation form available at our Library Community Hubs across the city.
Consultation opens today and closes at 5pm on Friday, 6 December.
For more information and to share your thoughts, visit letstalk.tauranga.govt.nz/alcoholbylaw