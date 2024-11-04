One Million Passengers Aboard The Airport Express

The Airport Express (AX) bus service has reached the milestone of carrying 1,000,000 passengers.

The fully electric Transdev/Mana Newlands operated bus service has been running between Wellington Station and the airport since 1 July 2022.

Greater Wellington Transport chair Thomas Nash was thrilled with the continuing popularity of the service.

“It’s extremely heartening to see the success of this zero-emission service”, said Cr Nash.

“The AX has surpassed our projections of popularity and shows the value of investing in high quality, frequent and reliable public transport solutions.”

The 10 electric buses in the AX fleet run an express service every 10-20 minutes between Wellington train station and the airport seven days a week. With a travel time of 30 minutes or less, the AX is one of the fastest and least expensive options for travel betweenthe CBD and Airport.

Wellington Airport’s chief executive Matt Clarke says it’s no surprise the service has been a success.

“The Airport Express is a quick and convenient service that travellers and airport staff really enjoy using. It’s a great addition to the range of options for people travelling between the airport and central city.”

Transdev’s Mana Newlands Managing Director Craig Chin said the trip milestone was proof investing in services was working and supporting the Airport precinct.

“This service is a real value for money transport alternative instead of using private cars which are more expensive and less environmentally sustainable.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

“Our local team look forward to continuing to provide excellent service to Airport customers into the future.”

The AX buses are housed in Wellington’s first fully electric depot at the airport on Kauri Street, at the old Miramar South School site.

Information about the AX can be found on the Metlink website and app: Airport Express - https://www.metlink.org.nz/getting-started/airport-express

© Scoop Media

