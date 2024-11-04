Foxton War Memorial Hall Finds A New Life In Community Hands

Foxton War Memorial Hall / Supplied

Horowhenua District Council has approved to transfer the Foxton War Memorial Hall ownership to Te Tūmatakahuki Society Incorporated for a symbolic $1, opening a new chapter for this local landmark under community stewardship. This decision, made at Council’s 30 October meeting, reflects a commitment to securing the Hall’s legacy as a cherished community asset.

The ownership transfer follows a Business Plan jointly developed by the Foxton War Memorial Hall Society Incorporated (FWMHS) and local hapū, ensuring the Hall remains a valuable community space while honouring its historical importance and setting it up for a sustainable future.

Council’s approval includes several conditions for the Hall’s future:

Seismic Safety: The Hall must meet earthquake safety standards by 2037, ensuring it remains safe and accessible for all.

Community Purpose: The Hall will continue to host local events, gatherings, and community activities, maintaining its role as a community space for Foxton.

The Hall will continue to host local events, gatherings, and community activities, maintaining its role as a community space for Foxton. Covenant and Buy-Back Option: A covenant on the property title will lock in these commitments, with Council retaining a ‘call-back’ option to buy the Hall back if these terms aren’t met, safeguarding its role as a community hub. The covenant also ensures the Hall cannot be demolished without first offering it back to Council.

Council has also directed the Chief Executive to finalise the sale and purchase agreement with Te Tūmatakahuki, with provisions to confirm purchase terms, define community use clearly and uphold all the commitments.

The ownership transfer came after a publicly contested Expression of Interest (EOI) process that invited proposals from interested groups. While no proposal initially met the requirements, the Foxton War Memorial Hall Society (FWMHS) later approached Council with an alternative plan. This plan was then further developed with Te Tūmatakahuki Society Incorporated, presented to Council, and subsequently approved.

Mayor Bernie Wanden thanked FWMHS and local hapū for their hard work in developing the Business Plan and expressed full support for continued collaboration to make the Hall’s transition to community ownership a success. “The Foxton War Memorial Hall is more than just a building; it’s part of Foxton’s identity. By putting it in local hands, we’re giving it the best chance to keep thriving as a gathering place for future generations. This decision reflects our community’s pride and commitment to Foxton’s legacy.”

Built in 1952 with support from New Zealand Woolpack and Textiles Limited, the Foxton War Memorial Hall has served as a community cornerstone for decades. Community consultations have shown strong support for keeping the Hall in local community hands, leading to Council’s decision to transfer ownership with protective measures.

“Together, we’re honouring our history while securing a sustainable future,” says Mayor Bernie.

Maintaining the Hall as a non-core asset presented funding challenges, with its designation as an Earthquake-Prone Building requiring costly upgrades. “Council simply doesn’t have the budget to keep the Hall going, but that doesn’t mean we’re stepping back,” Mayor Bernie explains. “By supporting the community to take the reins, we’re respecting both our financial limits and Foxton's strong connection with this space.”

With the sale and purchase agreement in motion, Council and legal advisors will now finalise every detail to keep the Hall’s legacy alive for future generations.

Background information:

The journey towards determining the fate of this beloved institution commenced during the 2018 Long Term Plan consultation. Following extensive community input, Council resolved to dispose of the Foxton War Memorial Hall to align with Council's Property Strategy that aimed to optimise community resources by 2028.

During the 2021-2041 Long Term Plan consultation, community voices rallied for the transfer of the Foxton War Memorial Hall to a local group. Responding to this feedback, Council initially supported negotiations with the Foxton War Memorial Hall Society (FWMHS) for potential transfer leading to Council's decision in June 2023 to explore alternative plans and prepare for release to the general market. Community interest in the Hall’s original purpose as a war memorial prompted additional consultation in April 2024 to determine its future.

