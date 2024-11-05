Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Papakōwhai Shared Path Open And Proving Popular

Tuesday, 5 November 2024, 9:52 am
Press Release: Porirua City Council

Cyclists try out the new shared path after it is officially opened. Photo/Supplied.

The newly completed Papakōwhai shared path is a fantastic addition to this part of Porirua, according to one of the area’s school principals.

The 1.7km shared pathway, along the eastern side of Papakōwhai Rd, improves the connections between key locations, including Aotea College, Aotea Lagoon, Paremata School and Paremata Railway Station. It forms part of the national Te Araroa Trail and was fully funded by the Government’s Transport Choices Fund, led by NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi.

Construction began in November 2023 and it was officially opened on 21 October.

Paremata School principal Bryce Coleman said it makes it safer for his pupils to get to school.

"For our students to be able to cycle safely along a busy stretch of road is a real bonus," he said.

"Congratulations to the Council and the pathway team for all their hard mahi - it’s just what was needed for the local community and has improved road safety."

The shared path supports the Council’s objectives to reduce emissions and focus on moving towards a more climate-resilient way of life.

The new path includes:

- 1.7km of shared path - which is 2.5m-3m wide

- Seven pedestrian crossings to make it safer and easier to get around

- 50 new streetlight poles with LED lights

- 5000+ plants to enhance the path past the wetland and to reduce construction impact.

A key add-on for the project was the installation of the pump track at Aotea Lagoon last December. The loop of mounds and curves provides a riding experience for those on bikes, scooters, roller blades, roller skates and skateboards.

