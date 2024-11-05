Council Confirms Appointment Of Queenstown Airport Director

Queenstown Lakes District Council (QLDC) has appointed experienced business and governance professional Don Elder to the Board of Directors for Queenstown Airport Corporation (QAC).

Dr Elder was approved for appointment during a public excluded session of October’s Full Council meeting. The appointment was finalised at QAC’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) on Wednesday 30 October.

Mayor Glyn Lewers warmly welcomed him to the role: “Don was a stand-out candidate with a wealth of experience and knowledge. His long governance experience in transport, infrastructure and major projects, energy, construction, finance, tech startups and risk management will add further depth to the board’s expertise in key areas as the airport continues to deliver for our community and visitors.”

Dr Elder said he was very excited by the opportunity: “The strategic future of Queenstown Airport is intrinsically linked with the future of our district and wider region. QAC’s ten-year plan describes an innovative airport that serves the region well. I’m looking forward to supporting my colleagues on the board and the management team in delivering this vision for QAC’s shareholders and the local community.”

He fills a vacant position on the board following the internal election of Simon Flood as Chair in September. Mr Flood replaced Adrienne Young-Cooper who stepped down from the role – and the board – after completing the maximum number of terms under QAC’s constitution.

“Queenstown Airport is an important infrastructure asset for the district, and I’m delighted someone of Don’s experience and capability has been attracted to the board. We look forward to welcoming him to Queenstown Airport and working alongside him,” said Mr Flood.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Dr Elder’s current directorships include Pioneer Energy, Wenita Forestry, Canterbury Seismic, and several social service charities. A former Rhodes Scholar and Fellow of Engineering NZ and NZ Institute of Management, he and his wife reside mainly in Wānaka where his interests include tramping, mountain biking, trail running, tennis, skiing and sailing.

In addition to his appointment, two existing QAC directors – Andrew Blair and Mike Tod – were reappointed at the AGM.

FURTHER INFORMATION | KĀ PĀROKO TĀPIRI

Queenstown Airport is a Council-Controlled Trading Organisation (CCTO) with two shareholders – Queenstown Lakes District Council (75.1%) and Auckland Airport (24.9%). It is managed by QAC and governed by a Board of Directors.

© Scoop Media

