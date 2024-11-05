Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Library Sowing The Seeds Of Love

Tuesday, 5 November 2024, 1:32 pm
Press Release: Wellington City Council

Seed Library shelves (Photo/Supplied)

Wellington City Libraries’ (WCL) latest service is spreading its roots in Newtown with an exciting new kākano seed library.

Borrow more than books by getting involved with the new Kohinga Kākano | Seed Library at Ngā Puna Waiora Newtown Library – a free service where people are invited to take, grow, swap, and return seeds from their own home crops.

Seed libraries are a popular initiative internationally, created to foster aspiring green thumbs, contribute to community engagement, and highlight sustainable living.

The Ngā Puna Waiora Newtown Library Kākano Seed Library has plenty of variety on offer, from garnish-worthy herbs to some of Aotearoa’s native plant species. Stocks will also vary depending on the seasons, donations and popularity of the initiative.

Adult Library Specialist Tess Mehonoshen is excited about the project and can’t wait to see it grow.

“Bring any amount of surplus seeds down to Ngā Puna Waiora Newtown Library and spread the love! All donations will be repackaged and relabelled before being available for ‘borrowing’.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

“By saving and sharing seeds around the community, Kākano Seed Library aims to encourage local biodiversity and household self-sufficiency. Gardening is also a great way to improve your physical and mental well-being. Plus, you can get the whole whānau or a group of mates involved and experience how satisfying it can be to grow from seed to harvest.”

How does Kākano Seed Library work?

  • Help yourself to 1-2 packets of seeds.
  • Sow your seeds at home. Basic planting instructions are provided on packets. Don’t forget to label your planting with name and date.
  • Enjoy your harvest!
  • Save some seeds from your harvest to donate back to the seed library. All donations of any other excess seeds accepted, provided they meet the below requirements.

What about donations?

There are a few requirements for donating to the Kākano Seed Library. Seeds must be:

  • Viable, non-pest or weed.
  • Clearly labelled with their name/variety, date of collection, source/provenance (i.e. commercially grown, grown in Karori etc.).

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from Wellington City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 