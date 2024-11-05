Library Sowing The Seeds Of Love

Seed Library shelves (Photo/Supplied)

Wellington City Libraries’ (WCL) latest service is spreading its roots in Newtown with an exciting new kākano seed library.

Borrow more than books by getting involved with the new Kohinga Kākano | Seed Library at Ngā Puna Waiora Newtown Library – a free service where people are invited to take, grow, swap, and return seeds from their own home crops.

Seed libraries are a popular initiative internationally, created to foster aspiring green thumbs, contribute to community engagement, and highlight sustainable living.

The Ngā Puna Waiora Newtown Library Kākano Seed Library has plenty of variety on offer, from garnish-worthy herbs to some of Aotearoa’s native plant species. Stocks will also vary depending on the seasons, donations and popularity of the initiative.

Adult Library Specialist Tess Mehonoshen is excited about the project and can’t wait to see it grow.

“Bring any amount of surplus seeds down to Ngā Puna Waiora Newtown Library and spread the love! All donations will be repackaged and relabelled before being available for ‘borrowing’.

"By saving and sharing seeds around the community, Kākano Seed Library aims to encourage local biodiversity and household self-sufficiency. Gardening is also a great way to improve your physical and mental well-being. Plus, you can get the whole whānau or a group of mates involved and experience how satisfying it can be to grow from seed to harvest."

How does Kākano Seed Library work?

Help yourself to 1-2 packets of seeds.

Sow your seeds at home. Basic planting instructions are provided on packets. Don’t forget to label your planting with name and date.

Enjoy your harvest!

Save some seeds from your harvest to donate back to the seed library. All donations of any other excess seeds accepted, provided they meet the below requirements.

What about donations?

There are a few requirements for donating to the Kākano Seed Library. Seeds must be:

Viable, non-pest or weed.

Clearly labelled with their name/variety, date of collection, source/provenance (i.e. commercially grown, grown in Karori etc.).

