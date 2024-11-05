EWC President Departing To Lead Center For Security Studies

HONOLULU (Nov. 4, 2024) – East-West Center President Suzanne Vares-Lum has announced that she will be leaving the Center at the end of this year to accept a Department of Defense appointment to head the Daniel K. Inouye Asia Pacific Center for Security Studies located in Waikīkī.

Former EWC Board of Governors Chair and longtime President of Punahou School Dr. James Scott will serve as the Center’s interim president while the board undertakes a search for a permanent successor, a process that is expected to take approximately six months. The board has retained the executive search firm of Isaacson, Miller to assist with the search.

“It is with a heavy heart that I will be moving on from the East-West Center, whose amazing staff and community have made my time here some of the most professionally and personally rewarding of my life,” Vares-Lum wrote in a message sent this morning to the Center’s staff and community. “Making the decision to depart this great institution was very difficult, but ultimately I believe this new appointment is the best opportunity for me to draw on my cumulative experiences toward making a positive impact on our region.”

Noting that the two Honolulu-based institutions cooperate frequently on events and programming, Vares-Lum said she is “encouraged by the knowledge that I will continue to have many opportunities to collaborate with the Center in the important work of building relations and understanding among the peoples and nations of the United States, Asia, and the Pacific.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading During Vares-Lum’s three-year tenure at EWC, she has overseen the Center’s recovery from pandemic lockdowns and worked closely with the institution’s board, staff, and stakeholders to implement EWC’s first new formal strategic plan in nearly two decades. Both government and private funding have also increased, and enrollment in EWC’s programs have reached some of the highest levels in several decades.

EWC Board Chairman and former Governor of Hawai‘i John Waihe‘e said: “While the EWC Board of Governors is pained by President Vares-Lum’s decision to step down, we certainly respect her reasons for doing so in the interests of serving our country and our region. We are thankful to Jim Scott for agreeing to step in as interim president, and grateful for the remarkable energy Suzy has brought to her service at the Center, restoring its vitality in the wake of the pandemic and setting it on a steady course for the future. While she will be sorely missed at the Center’s helm, we look forward to exploring new partnership opportunities with her going forward.”

Hawai‘i Governor Josh Green, who is an ex officio member of the East-West Center’s Board and is responsible for appointing five of its other members, added that “Suzy’s remarkable tenure as the first woman and first Native Hawaiian President of the East-West Center has been a reflection of her inspiring vision, energy, and aloha. Thanks to her leadership, the Center has enjoyed an upwelling of support in recent years, and she leaves it well-positioned as a stronger, more vital institution. Although she will surely be missed at the Center, we are fortunate that she will remain a pillar of our state’s foreign policy community in her new role at APCSS.”

##

The EAST-WEST CENTER promotes better relations and understanding among the people and nations of the United States, Asia, and the Pacific through cooperative study, research, and dialogue. Established by the US Congress in 1960, the Center serves as a resource for information and analysis on critical issues of common concern, bringing people together to exchange views, build expertise, and develop policy options.

© Scoop Media

