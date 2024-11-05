Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Appeal For Information Following Crash, Invercargill

Tuesday, 5 November 2024, 2:14 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Enquiries are continuing into a crash in Invercargill last month, and Police would like to speak to any witnesses.

About 1:40am on Sunday 20 October, Police were called to a two-vehicle crash at the intersections of Ness Street and Janet Street.

One person remains in hospital following the crash, three others have since been discharged.

Police would like to hear from anyone who saw a silver Mazda station wagon around Pomona Street, near John Street, and the surrounding areas between 1:30am and 1:40am.

We would also like to hear from anyone who has footage from dashcam or CCTV from around that area on the night of the crash.

If you have any information that could help our enquiries, please update us online now or call 105.

Please use the reference number 241020/5642.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 