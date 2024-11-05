Appeal For Information Following Crash, Invercargill

Enquiries are continuing into a crash in Invercargill last month, and Police would like to speak to any witnesses.

About 1:40am on Sunday 20 October, Police were called to a two-vehicle crash at the intersections of Ness Street and Janet Street.

One person remains in hospital following the crash, three others have since been discharged.

Police would like to hear from anyone who saw a silver Mazda station wagon around Pomona Street, near John Street, and the surrounding areas between 1:30am and 1:40am.

We would also like to hear from anyone who has footage from dashcam or CCTV from around that area on the night of the crash.

If you have any information that could help our enquiries, please update us online now or call 105.

Please use the reference number 241020/5642.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

