Fire At New Lynn Mosque

Please attribute to Detective Inspector Callum McNeill, Waitematā CIB:

A Police investigation is underway following a fire at a mosque in New Lynn this morning.

At about 9am Police were called following a report of a fire at the building on Astley Avenue.

Upon arrival, Police and fire investigators have established the fire has been deliberately lit.

CCTV shows a person allegedly broke in just before 1am and lit the fire, which smoulded until just after 9am when it became visible and emergency services were called.

The investigation remains ongoing, however Police are following positive lines of enquiry to locate the person responsible.

At this early stage, Police are still investigating possible motive and we cannot say at this point that it is a hate-related crime.

We are providing support to the Muslim community and want to reassure the wider community we are working hard to locate the person responsible.

There will be an increased Police presence around mosques throughout Tāmaki Makaurau to ensure the community feels safe.

Anyone who may have seen this incident, or has any information, is urged to contact Police and reference file number 241105/3764.

