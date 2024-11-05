Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Summer Flags Signal Sunny Days

Tuesday, 5 November 2024, 3:33 pm
Press Release: Gisborne District Council

Vibrant new street flags will be flying in Tairāwhiti townships and Gisborne City this week – signalling summer’s on its way.

Council Liveable Communities acting director Kerry Hudson says summer flags are changed out every couple of years with new designs, to provide a welcome pop of colour and liven up main streets throughout the region.

An example of the Pohutukawa flower flag design, to be rolled out in Tairāwhiti townships and Gisborne City this week. (Photo/Supplied)

“This year we went with the Pohutukawa flower design for a festive summer feeling - our beaches and blue skies are iconic and we wanted to bring a taste of that to the streets,” he says. “The branding was developed as part of a seasonal event package last summer and used across a number of programmes including Kiwiana Christmas.

“Flags in our coastal and inland townships will go up, with contractors working hard to have them all flying over the next week. Installation for Gisborne City is scheduled from Thursday.”

Flags are just the icing on the cake, with plenty of work happening behind the scenes to make sure the city is well presented for all.

“With summer fast approaching we’re in the thick of our schedule to prepare for a busy season. We’ve got bright flowers thriving in planter boxes, conditions are great for mowing and community assets continue to be repaired or spruced up.”

“We were proud to have supported a community-led clean-up of the CHB on Sunday, where volunteers completed a deep clean of street fronts and privately owned buildings. It was awesome to see so many people who are incredibly passionate about this place.”

Find more from Gisborne District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
