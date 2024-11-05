Police Back Down On Policing 'Hate Speech': A Massive Win For Free Speech

After the Free Speech Union exposed the NZ Police’s extrajudicial training of their officers to 'recognise, record, and respond' to 'hate speech', we are pleased and grateful to announce they have backed down and made significant changes, opting to police actual crime, not opinions, says Jonathan Ayling, Chief Executive of the Free Speech Union.

“We are thrilled that the NZ Police have seen reason. They have committed to entirely revising the training, changing the framework, and reviewing every file they had flagged with 'hate'.

“Instead of doubling down and pushing on, the Police Commissioner was willing to meet with us and hear our concerns that their training was extrajudicial, potentially illegal, and flew in the face of Kiwis’ basic, democratic rights."

“Key outcomes include that the training is being completely redesigned and the definition of 'hate crime' is being reset, connecting explicitly to the Police's responsibility to protect 'physical safety'.

“This is the right response. Police should be protecting us – but not from speech and different opinions. ‘Hate’ is entirely subjective, and it is up to each of us to make up our own minds on the opinions of others.

“Overseas, the credibility of Police forces has been undermined by politicised policing. We are pleased to have played a role in avoiding that here. This is a massive victory for free speech in New Zealand, and we applaud the NZ Police for changing course and seeking to uphold Kiwis’ speech rights.”

