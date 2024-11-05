Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
The Latest Update On The HMNZS Manawanui Response | 05 November

Tuesday, 5 November 2024, 6:02 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Defence Force

  • Due diligence continues on a fuel removal plan for HMNZS Manawanui which ran aground and sunk off the southern coast of Upolu, Samoa on 5 October 2024.
  • A site visit has been conducted by salvors, in partnership with Samoan authorities, and detailed analysis of site surveys from where the vessel lies is being used to inform the plan to remove fuel.
  • Daily monitoring continues along the coastline and marine environment near the Manawanui. To date, shoreline assessment teams have not found any contamination or affected wildlife on the shoreline.
  • Minimising any potential environmental impact remains our absolute priority.
