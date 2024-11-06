Call For Submissions On Te Awamutu Waste-To-Energy Plant Applications

We have opened public submissions on resource consent applications to construct and operate a waste-to-energy plant in Te Awamutu.

Global Contracting Solutions Limited (GCSL) has applied for resource consents to construct and operate a waste-to-energy plant in Te Awamutu.

The Minister for the Environment ‘called in’ these applications as proposal of national significance and will appoint a board of inquiry to decide on the applications. The board will make its decision independently.

The board has nine months from today to make a decision. It has discretion to hold a public hearing.

The Environmental Protection Authority (EPA) is not involved in the decision-making process. We provide administrative support to the board, including the public submission process, commissioning reports, and organising and managing a public hearing.

Submissions close at 5 pm Wednesday 18 December 2024

