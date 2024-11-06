Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Update: Arrest Relating To Fire At New Lynn Mosque

Wednesday, 6 November 2024, 8:23 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Please attribute to Detective Inspector Callum McNeill, Waitematā CIB:

Police have arrested a person overnight in relation to a fire at a mosque in New Lynn yesterday.

A 19-year-old man is due to appear in Waitakere District Court this morning, facing two charges of Arson and one charge of Burglary.

Police wish to thank everyone who offered information following this incident, which assisted in the quick arrest. We are still working to establish why the man targeted the mosque.

Police continue to provide support to the Muslim community and wish to reassure all in our community that this appears to have been an isolated incident.

As this matter is now before the court we’re unable to provide further comment.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 