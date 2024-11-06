Update: Arrest Relating To Fire At New Lynn Mosque

Please attribute to Detective Inspector Callum McNeill, Waitematā CIB:

Police have arrested a person overnight in relation to a fire at a mosque in New Lynn yesterday.

A 19-year-old man is due to appear in Waitakere District Court this morning, facing two charges of Arson and one charge of Burglary.

Police wish to thank everyone who offered information following this incident, which assisted in the quick arrest. We are still working to establish why the man targeted the mosque.

Police continue to provide support to the Muslim community and wish to reassure all in our community that this appears to have been an isolated incident.

As this matter is now before the court we’re unable to provide further comment.

