Further Cuts To NZ Post Delivery Service

Ministry Of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) have put out a discussion document on further cuts to NZ Post delivery service.

The document outlines the proposed future obligations moving forward. These include: Decreasing delivery days to urban and rural households, Post office boxes and Private bags. There is also a suggestion of having communal delivery points where members of communities can go to collect their mail.

Grey Power NZ Federation national president, Gayle Chambers, says

“NZ Post have cut back on their postal outlets, put postage costs up, and already have a reduced mailbox delivery service. It won’t be long before home delivery is abolished and we have to go to a ‘collection’ point to receive mail. For many seniors mail delivered to their letter box is a critical way of communicating and staying in touch with the outside world. They may not have the ability to collect their mail from the suggested ‘collection’ point’” – these were known in most communities, and were called Post Offices.

If you want to have your say, by putting in a submission to MBIE you can see the discussion document at www.mbie.govt.nz or phone 0800 20 90 20 for a pack. Submissions close on Tuesday 10th December 2024.

