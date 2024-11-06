Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Nelson City Council Recognised For Climate Change Progress

Wednesday, 6 November 2024, 10:15 am
Press Release: Nelson City Council

Nelson City Council has been included in a report by the Office of the Auditor General (OAG) as one of four councils that have made early progress on responding to climate change.

The Auditor General’s report commends all four councils for their progress in climate change initiatives, despite navigating an uncertain and evolving national policy landscape.

Chair of the Climate Change Taskforce Councillor Aaron Stallard says inclusion in the report highlights Council’s commitment to innovative practices and effective strategies in addressing climate challenges.

“The timing of this report is useful because in early 2025 Council will engage with the community on a draft Climate Change Strategy and Action Plan, which will include community emission reduction targets”.

“The OAG report makes it clear that we need to work to embed climate action into our policies and core activities, measure and report on progress to ensure we are accountable and tell the public about our climate goals and how we intend to get achieve them. We accept this challenge.”

The report highlights several areas where councils can focus their efforts to ensure their climate change strategies are effective.

Nelson City Council was particularly praised for its collaborative efforts with neighbouring Tasman District Council on a comprehensive climate risk assessment and the development of a climate risk tool. This tool will be essential in identifying when and where adaptation measures are necessary to mitigate climate disruptions.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

In addition to inter-council collaboration, the Council actively engages with community groups, such as the Nelson Tasman Climate Forum, to leverage local expertise and capacity in advancing climate initiatives.

“In terms of engagement, Council will start a wide-ranging conversation with the Nelson community in early 2025 when we go out to the public with our draft Whakatū Nelson Climate Change Strategy,” says Stallard.

“We have already started meaningful early engagement for this strategy with young people from across Nelson presenting on this topic at Council’s public forum on Thursday, 7 November 2024. Our plans for next year are inclusive and extensive and I am looking forward to some of the innovative ways that we will be getting people involved.”

Nelson is also leading the way in its reporting on greenhouse gas emissions. We have measured and reported on Council’s greenhouse gas emissions every year since 2017/18. Over this time, we have seen an 89 per cent drop in Council’s emissions, largely due to changes made to reduce methane emissions at our landfills.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from Nelson City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 