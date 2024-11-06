STDC Annual Report Adopted

Te Ranganuku Road Opening - Ribbon Cutting (Photo/Supplied)

The South Taranaki District Council (STDC) completed $42 million worth of capital work, making it one of the most successful years of capital expenditure according to its 2023/24 Annual Report which was adopted at Wednesday’s (30 October) Council meeting.

The Report, which was audited by Deloitte and covers the period 1 July 2023 to 30 June 2024, highlighted the completion of a number of notable key projects such as the Nukumaru Station Road extension project (Te Ranganuku Road) that opened in March 2024, the new Waimate West reservoir and the 5km multi-use Loop Track in Pātea.

In addition, good progress had been made on Te Ramanui o Ruapūtahanga, the District’s new Library, Arts and isite Visitor Information Centre, which is on track to be completed at the end of November 2024 and Stage 2 of the South Taranaki Business Park, with roading and three waters infrastructure upgrades to Fitzgerald Lane, Little Waihi Road, Kerry Lane and State Highway 3.

The report also highlighted the planning, design, and public consultation work in support of the town centre revitalisation projects for Waverley, Eltham, Ōpunakē, Pātea and Manaia is progressing well. Traffic calming/pedestrian refuge measures, funded by Waka Kotahi/NZTA, had been completed along the main highway in Eltham and Waverley. Planning and design of Ōpunakē’s proposed green space was completed as well as a new pump track. Planning and design is well advanced for Stark Park in Eltham and elements including signage and wayfinding had been implemented in Pātea.

South Taranaki Mayor, Phil Nixon said the 2023/24 financial year was another challenging one, characterised by ongoing global geopolitical instability, economic volatility and a sluggish domestic economy.

“While inflation started to show signs of easing, Local Government inflation, for things like fuel, bitumen, electricity, construction, interest rates and insurance costs, remained high. However, we expect inflation and interest rates to ease further in the next 6-12 months.”

Despite this, the Council finished the year with a $2.3m surplus after unbudgeted adjustments. Mayor Nixon says the main reason for this was higher than expected revenue (mainly from increased subsidies from Waka Kotahi/NZTA, South Taranaki Business Park development and financial contributions) and lower than expected direct costs due to no major severe weather events to contend with.

However, because of global volatility and weak market conditions the Council’s Long Term Investment Fund made $2.6 million less than anticipated and, after allowing for the withdrawal of the annual rates subsidy, finished the year at $143.2 million.

The Annual Report also highlighted that satisfaction with Council services remained high with 88% of residents happy with the overall service the Council provides, 96% satisfied with the facilities provided and 90% believing the Council is moving in the right direction. The services that had the lowest satisfaction rates were the condition of roads and animal management.

A full version of the Council’s 2023/24 Annual Report can be found on the Council’s website www.southtaranaki.com from Monday 18 November.

© Scoop Media

