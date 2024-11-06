Museum To Relaunch With Stellar Summer Lineup

Passage of a Lunar Eclipse @ Mike White Astronomy Photographer of the Year finalist.

Karanga te raa, karanga te raa, karanga te raa.

Karanga te raa whakahou ate Te Whare Taonga o Waikato ki te iti ki te rahi naumai, haere mai, hoki tonu mai raa!

Waikato Museum Te Whare Taonga o Waikato will host a series of captivating exhibitions this summer, each offering a unique glimpse into art, culture, and the universe.

Following long-awaited building upgrades, the Museum will fully reopen to the public on 12 December 2024 with improved facilities, new exhibitions, and an updated name: Te Whare Taonga o Waikato Museum and Gallery.

The star-studded exhibition Astronomy Photographer of the Year will make its Aotearoa New Zealand debut, showcasing the most breathtaking photography in the universe.

Liz Cotton, Director Museum and Arts, said this exhibition is a must-see for anyone fascinated by art and science.

“This is an unrivalled opportunity to experience the world’s best space photography right here in Kirikiriroa Hamilton. More than 70 photographs will be on display, presented on brilliant lightboxes to showcase their stunning details.”

Produced by the Royal Museums Greenwich, London, the prestigious Astronomy Photographer of the Yearcompetition attracts thousands of entries from around the globe each year. This year’s competition includes two dazzling finalists from Aotearoa New Zealand, Chester Hall-Fernandez and Mike White.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Another exhibition opening to the public is He Aa I Uta, He Aa I Tai: Weaving the Elementsfeaturing stunning new creations by members of Te Roopu Raranga Whatu o Aotearoa and is supported by the master weavers group, Te Kāhui Whiritoi. Drawing inspiration from air, earth, fire, water, and spirit, this exhibition celebrates the legacy of weaving through both traditional and contemporary handcrafted works.

Visitors can also explore the history, identity, and artistic development of our region in Timeline: Waikato Art 1850 to 2000. Moving through the decades, this visual art exhibition features early 19th century landscapes, portraits by internationally renowned local photographer Henry Gaze, and works from notable 20th century artists including Mary McIntyre, Robert Ellis, and Buck Nin.

Since its opening in 1987, the Museum has hosted a staggering variety of more than 830 exhibitions and Exhibition No. 831, as part of the opening line up of exhibitions,celebrates this rich history. Filled with original photographic slides, installation images, and retro graphic design, this retrospective looks back through the Museum’s past achievements as we reflect on recent improvements to the building.

Cotton said the new name and high calibre lineup will amplify Te Whare Taonga o Waikato Museum and Gallery’s appeal as a must-visit attraction, offering a captivating cultural experience in the central city.

“Our purpose is to protect and share taonga so everyone can experience and participate in the best of science, art, and culture in our region. This new offering in our fabulous building positions the Museum as a standout destination alongside Hamilton City Council’s other visitor destination facilities, Hamilton Gardens and Hamilton Zoo,” said Cotton.

“We’re excited to welcome back our regular manuwhiri (visitors) and hope anyone who hasn’t visited in a while will have their curiosity ignited and come and check it out.”

Exhibition dates:

Exscite : open daily. Entry fees apply.

: open daily. Entry fees apply. Astronomy Photographer of the Year :12 December 2024 – 27 April 2025. Entry fees apply.

:12 December 2024 – 27 April 2025. Entry fees apply. Timeline: Waikato Art 1850 to 2000 :12 December 2024 – 13 July 2025. Free entry.

:12 December 2024 – 13 July 2025. Free entry. He Aa I Uta, He Aa I Tai: Weaving the Elements :12 December 2024 – 10 August 2025. Free entry.

:12 December 2024 – 10 August 2025. Free entry. Exhibition No. 831:12 December 2024 – 30 March 2025. Free entry.

© Scoop Media

