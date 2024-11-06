Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Call For Feedback On How Rates Are Set

Wednesday, 6 November 2024, 2:04 pm
Press Release: Kaipara District Council

Kaipara District Council is asking for feedback from residents and ratepayers on a number of changes to its Revenue and Financing Policy.

The Revenue and Financing Policy sets out how council activities and services are funded and why.

Kaipara District Council Mayor Craig Jepson said elected members and staff have worked to update the policy in a number of areas.

“We heard community feedback earlier this year asking us to review how we set rates. We’ve made a number of changes to update the policy and now it’s time for you to tell us if we have it right.”

The review and proposed changes do not increase the overall rates amount collected.

A number of key changes are being proposed:

  • Moving from using land value to capital value for the general rate
  • Changing the differential for commercial/industrial properties to 1.1
  • Equalising the capital costs of stormwater across the district

A consultation document (Have your say on how we set rates) explains the major changes. A bespoke property search tool has also been created so people can check to see the specific proposed rate changes for their individual property.

Mayor Craig Jepson says the proposed changes will impact ratepayers differently across the district.

“These proposed changes will be different for each ratepayer depending on what type of property they own and where they live, so it’s important people read the consultation document, and look up their property to help understand what the changes might mean for them.”

Consultation opens today (Wednesday 6 November) and runs through to Sunday 15 December.

The consultation document, full draft Revenue and Financing Policy, online submission form, and additional information are all available online now on the Kaipara District Council website.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from Kaipara District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 