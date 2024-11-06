Call For Feedback On How Rates Are Set

Kaipara District Council is asking for feedback from residents and ratepayers on a number of changes to its Revenue and Financing Policy.

The Revenue and Financing Policy sets out how council activities and services are funded and why.

Kaipara District Council Mayor Craig Jepson said elected members and staff have worked to update the policy in a number of areas.

“We heard community feedback earlier this year asking us to review how we set rates. We’ve made a number of changes to update the policy and now it’s time for you to tell us if we have it right.”

The review and proposed changes do not increase the overall rates amount collected.

A number of key changes are being proposed:

Moving from using land value to capital value for the general rate

Changing the differential for commercial/industrial properties to 1.1

Equalising the capital costs of stormwater across the district

A consultation document (Have your say on how we set rates) explains the major changes. A bespoke property search tool has also been created so people can check to see the specific proposed rate changes for their individual property.

Mayor Craig Jepson says the proposed changes will impact ratepayers differently across the district.

“These proposed changes will be different for each ratepayer depending on what type of property they own and where they live, so it’s important people read the consultation document, and look up their property to help understand what the changes might mean for them.”

Consultation opens today (Wednesday 6 November) and runs through to Sunday 15 December.

The consultation document, full draft Revenue and Financing Policy, online submission form, and additional information are all available online now on the Kaipara District Council website.

