Remembrance Day Commemoration – Wednesday 6 November 2024

Wednesday, 6 November 2024, 2:48 pm
Press Release: Horowhenua District Council

Remembrance Day 2023 (Photo/Supplied)

Lest we forget – Horowhenua District Council is working with local Returned and Services Associations to observe Remembrance Day.

At 11am on 11 November 1918 – the eleventh hour of the eleventh day of the eleventh month – an armistice came into effect between Germany and the Allied Powers, ending World War One.

The moment has been remembered ever since, often with the laying of wreaths and two minutes of silence out of respect for those who died in the war.

To mark the armistice, Remembrance Day commemorations will be held in Levin and Foxton on Monday 11 November.

The Levin ceremony will be held at the Cenotaph, Remembrance Park, corner Cambridge and Bath Streets, beginning at 10.30 am. In the event of bad weather, this service will be moved to the Levin RSA (5 Devon Street, Levin).

In Foxton, the commemoration will be held at the Cenotaph on Main Street, beginning at 10.40am. In the event of bad weather, it will be moved to the Foxton Memorial Hall, also on Main Street.

An announcement will be made on the Council's Facebook page at 9.30am on Monday 11 November, if either location is changed.

Members of the public, organisations, groups and businesses who wish to be called up to lay a wreath during the commemorations are invited to register their names with Council’s Events Coordinator, Grayson Skerman, on graysons@horowhenua.govt.nz, by 5pm Friday 8 November 2024.

Service sheets will be available from Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō and Te Awahou Nieuwe Stroom from Saturday 9 November.

