Christmas In The Garden Aims To Be Festive Hit For Those With Holiday Spirit

Christmas is on its way and a new event at the Dunedin Botanic Garden will get the people of Ōtepoti Dunedin ready to welcome the start of the festive season.

Christmas in the Garden, a new flower-themed family event, will mark the start of the summer festivities in Ōtepoti Dunedin on Saturday, 30 November.

The festival is to be held in place of the Lighting of the Christmas Tree family event which has previously taken place in the Octagon. The Christmas tree will still be set up in the lower Octagon in late November, and the lighting ceremony will instead be held as a small media event at a future date yet to be confirmed.

Enterprise Dunedin events co-ordinator Allison Wallace says the new location of the festive celebration will improve safety for children, and provide an opportunity to showcase the recently upgraded playground and capitalise on the beautiful garden surrounds.

“The event provides a great opportunity for the community to experience the new playground at the Botanic Garden as well as be in the beautiful and safe garden environment,” Ms Wallace says.

The earlier start time of 4.30pm will also be more inclusive and family friendly.

Christmas in the Garden aims to be a relaxed event for friends and whānau to listen to live music and enjoy each other’s company while enjoying a picnic, or treats from the food trucks. Followed by the popular Santa Parade on Sunday December 1st to round off a summer Christmas festive weekend.

Musical performers Em and Me, The Foxy Tones, Jingle Bell the Christmas Elf, and the Dunedin Youth Orchestra will be there to get everybody in the festive mood. Plus, there will be a special visit from Santa later in the evening. Tahu McKenzie will lead as the Master of Ceremonies.

“There will be food trucks with a variety of treats on offer, but concert goers are more than welcome to bring their own picnic and rug and put on that floral festive outfit”

Ms Wallace says there will also be fun activities for children and a creative maker space where attendees can make themselves a flowery head band made from real flowers to minimise waste.

With the event situated right next to the recently renovated playground, tamaraki and adults-alike will be able to get into the swing of the holidays and see what the new play area has to offer.

Ms Wallace encourages people to head to the Dunedin Botanic Garden where they can be assured to have a great time at the new festive event.

Christmas in the Garden will be held on Saturday, 30 November, starting at 4.30pm and going until 7.30pm.

© Scoop Media

