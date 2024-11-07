StarJam To Close After 20 Years Of Empowering Young People With Disabilities Due To Insolvency

Auckland, New Zealand – StarJam announces its closure today after a resolution by the Board of Trustees to cease trading and liquidate the StarJam Charitable Trust. As a result, all operations will cease immediately, and staff employment will end. The next payroll will be processed on Monday, 11 November 2024 , but no further payrolls will be paid.

For over 20 years, StarJam has supported young people with disabilities through free music, dance, and performance workshops. However, despite efforts to reduce costs and diversify revenue, the charity has faced persistent financial challenges and is unable to secure the ongoing funding needed to continue. Rising operational expenses and limited funding options have left StarJam unable to sustain its vital work.

"This is a heartbreaking decision, but it is the only responsible course of action given the financial instability," said Gilli Sinclair, CEO of StarJam. "We are incredibly grateful for the support from our Jammers, staff, volunteers, and donors over the years."

The liquidation process will begin once interim liquidators are appointed by the Court, expected early next week. Employee entitlements, as well as the claims of all other creditors, will be determined at that time. Interim liquidators likely to be appointed are Andrew McKay and George Bannerman from BDO, who have agreed to act.

This course of action is the only viable option available to the trustees given the charity’s financial situation.

StarJam is a New Zealand charity that has provided free, music-based workshops for young people with disabilities. Over the past 20 years, it has helped participants build confidence, develop skills, and connect with their communities.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

