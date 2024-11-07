Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
More Than 100,000 Crowded Households In New Zealand

Thursday, 7 November 2024, 11:25 am
Press Release: Stats NZ

Household crowding has continued to increase, according to 2023 Census data released by Stats NZ today.

Over 100,000 households, or around 1 in 16, experienced crowded living conditions in Aotearoa New Zealand in 2023. In 2018, around 1 in 17 households were crowded, up from around 1 in 20 in 2013.

Crowding occurs when a dwelling is too small for the number of people living in the household. It can be measured in different ways, such as the number of people per room or bedroom.

“Crowding is a complex topic and isn’t just about large households. For example, we know that people in crowded households may struggle to find suitable and affordable housing that meets their needs,” principal analyst Dr Rosemary Goodyear said.

Visit our website to read this news story and information release:

  • More than 100,000 crowded households in New Zealand - https://www.stats.govt.nz/news/more-than-100000-crowded-households-in-new-zealand/
  • 2023 Census household, family, and extended family highlights - https://www.stats.govt.nz/information-releases/2023-census-household-family-and-extended-family-highlights/
