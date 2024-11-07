How We Live – A Look At Families And Households From The 2023 Census

2023 Census data released today shows that we are seeing changes in how people live together as our population increases.

“People in Aotearoa New Zealand live in a wide variety of living situations. There may be one family or many families in a household, some with multi-generational or extended families. People also live alone or in flatting situations,” principal analyst Dr Rosemary Goodyear said.

For households in occupied private dwellings, 71.6 percent were made up of at least one family in the 2023 Census. Of these, one-family households made up 67.7 percent (1,156,659 households), compared with 68.3 percent in the 2013 Census. The remaining 3.9 percent were made up of two or more families (66,612 households), similar to 3.4 percent in 2013.

