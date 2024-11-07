Regional Council Confirms National Restriction On Bike Racks On Buses

Starting Saturday, 9 November, the use of front-mounted bike racks on all public transport buses in Hawke’s Bay will be completely restricted until further notice.

This restriction follows a nationwide decision by bus operators in response to a safety notice from NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA).

NZTA issued an alert to public transport authorities and bus companies across New Zealand after determining that bike racks on some bus models can partially obstruct headlights, which poses a compliance and safety risk. Headlights must not be obscured under any circumstances, even during daytime operations.

Following further assessment of the safety notice, bus operators have agreed to implement a complete ban on bike racks across all bus types until these safety concerns are resolved.

Chair of the Hawke’s Bay Regional Transport Committee, Councilor Martin Williams, expressed frustration with the restriction: “We are very disappointed to be forced into implementing this ban. Supporting connected, low-emission journeys through biking, walking, and bus use is a key objective to reduce emissions and improve public health in our region. We hope that this compliance issue regarding headlight obstruction by bike racks can be resolved as quickly as possible.”

“We thank our customers for their understanding as we manage this challenging restriction. Our staff and drivers will do their best to inform affected passengers,” he added.

