A Taste Of Summer Heat And A Rain Event To Prepare For

Covering period of Thursday 7th - Sunday 10th November

MetService is forecasting warmer than usual temperatures for early November over the coming days for all, and heavy rain to affect the west and south of Te Waipounamu/South Island.

The weather for most of Aotearoa for the next few days is looking dry aside from the odd shower, mainly about inland areas.

Northerly winds are transporting warmer air to our shores, increasing temperatures country-wide, but most distinctly in eastern areas from today (Thursday) through Saturday. Most can expect daytime highs in the low twenties, with some east coast areas getting into the high twenties – that’s 4 to 8 degrees above average for the time of year. Overnight temperatures are unlikely to drop below the low teens in the eastern South Island, which is also a significant departure from the norm.

MetService meteorologist Dan Corrigan points out, “Some spots in Hawke’s Bay may even crack 30°C on Saturday for the first time since last summer. The last time Hastings recorded a temperature over thirty was the 24th of February at the end of last summer with 30.8°C.”

On the other hand, persistent heavy rain is expected to reach the South Island overnight into Friday morning, affecting the West Coast, Southern Alps, and the deep south.

Orange Heavy Rain Warnings are in place for Westland, northern Fiordland, and the Main Divide of the Southern Alps south of Arthur’s Pass.

“Intense rainfall may cause streams and rivers to rapidly rise on both sides of the Main Divide, as 300-400mm of rain is expected to fall about the Westland Ranges and Canterbury headwaters within a little over a day. These are substantial numbers, even for the West Coast, so it’s certainly worth preparing in advance by moving stock and planning for potential travel restrictions,” Corrigan advises.

Additionally, Heavy Rain Watches have been issued for southern Fiordland, Southland, eastern Clutha, and Grey – all with a moderate chance of being upgraded to an Orange Warning.

This rain will ease on Saturday before moving northwards to affect the lower North Island overnight into Sunday (Warning amounts are not expected).

