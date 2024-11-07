Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Bike Rack Use Withdrawn From Regional Waikato Bus Services

Thursday, 7 November 2024, 2:15 pm
Press Release: Waikato Regional Council

The Bus and Coach Association (BCA) and its members who operate contracted bus services in the Waikato region, have issued a national notice to temporarily withdraw the use of bicycle racks on buses.

It follows a safety alert recently published by NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA) stating that operators with bike racks on the front of buses are non-compliant with safety rules at night.

All bike racks on buses on the Waikato Regional Council’s public transport network will be temporarily unavailable from the commencement of services on Saturday (9 November) until further notice is given.

While no bike racks will be physically removed from buses, members of the public will be unable to use the racks until this matter is resolved.

The council regrets the impact this decision might have for the small number of passengers who use this facility, but its focus remains on the safety and wellbeing of passengers and frontline public transport staff.

Bike racks are only mounted on buses operating on Waikato regional bus routes and not on the urban Hamilton network. Carriage of bikes on Te Huia is not affected.

The council will be working proactively with its regional council partners, operators, the Bus and Coach Association and NZTA to resolve this matter as soon as possible.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from Waikato Regional Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 