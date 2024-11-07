Police Call On Community To Assist Arson Investigation

Police want to speak with a barefoot male seen riding a bicycle in the vicinity of a fire in Stokes Valley that left an 82-year-old man critically injured this week.

Emergency services were called to a block of flats on Hanson Grove, Stokes Valley at 3.10am on Tuesday 5 November, the third suspicious fire at the property in as many weeks. An investigation found the blaze was deliberate and most likely linked to two other suspicious fires at this address on Thursday 10 and Monday 14 October 2024.

Detective Inspector Haley Ryan says Police need the community’s help to identify the barefoot man, who was seen in the vicinity of the flats around the time of Tuesday’s fire.

“Someone in the Stokes Valley community will know who this male is, we believe he will be a local resident. We need the community’s help to identify and locate him, or for him to voluntarily come forward and speak with us. This male may be a potential witness and could have seen something or hold information that could assist us identify the person or persons responsible.

“We also need to hear from any residents who have CCTV footage in Stokes Valley or from any motorists with a dashcam who were travelling though the area during the early hours of Tuesday.

“The victim of the fire is a well-regarded gentleman of the Stokes Valley community; he has lived there for many years and he and his family deserve answers. We hope the community can help them with that.”

Detective Inspector Ryan says Police also wanted to hear from witnesses or anyone who has any information about the three fires on Hanson Grove.

To report information please update us online now [1] or call 105.

Please use the reference number 241105/2249 and quote Operation SOVE.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

