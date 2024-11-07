Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Ara Taiohi Response To Treaty Principles Bill

Thursday, 7 November 2024, 5:28 pm
Press Release: Ara Taiohi

The publication of the Treaty Principles Bill is a step in the wrong direction for our country. It profoundly disrespects the accord between tangata whenua and tangata tiriti and seeks to undermine the founding principles of our nation.

Ara Taiohi, the peak body of youth development in Aotearoa, envisions an empowered ecosystem of youth development, where rangatahi thrive. This vision is grounded in a future where rangatahi have the opportunity to fully participate in the rights guaranteed to them by te Tiriti o Waitangi. Te Tiriti is foundational to the sector and the practice of Youth Work.

We are disappointed by the politicking of parties who, despite promises to vote the Bill down at the second reading stage, have lent this Bill legitimacy by allowing it to be introduced to the House. The introduction of the Bill is polarising, and a damaging waste of time.

Speaking after the publication of today's Bill, Jane Zintl, CEO of Ara Taiohi, expressed her anger at the divisive nature of the Bill. Highlighting the importance of te Tiriti to the practice of youth work, she promised that "Ara Taiohi will continue to be a strong advocate for te Tiriti and to champion fairness and actively work to resolve systemic issues, creating an inclusive environment where rangatahi potential is recognised and nurtured”.

© Scoop Media

