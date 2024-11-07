New Appeal For Information Following Levin Hit And Run

Police investigating a hit and run in Levin over the weekend have narrowed down the information they are requesting from the public.

At around 5:10pm on Sunday 3 November, Police were notified that a pedestrian had been hit by a vehicle on Hitherlea East Road, Levin.

The pedestrian, who was seriously injured, was walking a white American bulldog, which was located on Sorensons Road on Monday.

Police would like to hear from anyone who has CCTV footage, or saw a female walking a dog around Sorensons Road or Heatherlea East Road between 4pm and 5:30pm.

Additionally, we would like to hear from anyone who saw any vehicles or who was in a vehicle around the surrounding areas at that time.

It is likely that the vehicle that struck the pedestrian will have damage to either the front or driver’s side.

If you have any information that could help our enquiries, please update us online now or call 105.

Please use the reference number 241103/7573.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

