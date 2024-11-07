Yule Go Crackers For Christmas In The Quarters This Year

Get into the festive spirit with Wellington City Council’s annual Christmas event hitting four quarters of the city with four different event themes over four weekends.

This year’s ‘Christmas in the Quarters’ will once again be offering free family fun with a series of events across four locations in the CBD, culminating in the highly anticipated arrival of Santa in Pōneke.

There will be Christmas crafts in Midland Park, Christmas music and performances in Glover Park, and a Circus extravaganza and street busking under the sails at Queens Wharf – and don’t forget to post your letter to Santa while at these events!

The grand finale will be the arrival of Santa at Waitangi Park on Saturday 14 December. Meet the guest of honour in his grotto, and enjoy a fun range of Christmas activities including ice skating, a foam pit, face painting, live music and entertainment. Then grab a rug and a picnic and settle in for an evening of Carols in the Park – a Christmas Carols sing-along with Nick Tansley and friends.

Mayor Tory Whanau says this festival is a great opportunity for everyone to get together, to celebrate our beautiful city, be entertained by the creative community, and get ready for the Christmas season ahead.

“These events are the perfect way to kick-off the festive season with fun for the whole whānau.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

“It’s also a good time to support local and get in some Christmas shopping while you’re in the CBD, and enjoy some of the incredible hospitality all our restaurants and cafes have to offer.”

Proudly presented by Wellington City Council, the events will be at various sites around the capital on Saturdays from 23 November – 14 December. There’ll also be Christmas trees in Midland Park and Queens Wharf plaza, a unique illuminated tree in Courtenay Place that celebrates it as the entertainment quarter, and the Bucket Fountain on Cuba Mall will be lit up in festive colours.

Event details

Sat 23 Nov | 11am – 5pm (no postponement date), Midland Park | Theme: Mahi Toi Crafts

There’ll be craft activities to enjoy, face-painting, and Christmas tunes to sing along to.

Sat 30 Nov | 11am – 5pm (no postponement date), Glover Park | Theme: Whakaaturanga Music & Performances

Enjoy Christmas music and performances with everything from choirs to hip-hop dance to a bit of ukulele.

Sat 7 Dec | 11am – 5pm (no postponement date), Queens Wharf Plaza | Theme: Maninirau Circus act and busking

Experience a Christmas Circus Extravaganza and street busking under the sails at Queens Wharf.

Sat 14 Dec | 11am – 5pm (rain day Sun 15 Dec), Waitangi Park | Santa and activities

Celebrate Christmas with ice skating, the snowball globe, foam pit, live music and entertainment, face painting, caricatures, and food trucks, then watch Santa arrive with his elves and hang out in his grotto.

Sat 14 Dec | 5pm – 7pm (rain day Sun 15 Dec), Waitangi Park | Carols in the Park

Stay after Santa heads off and join Nick Tansley and friends for a Christmas Carols sing-along!

There won’t be any road closures for these events, but people are encouraged to walk, bike, scoot or use public transport where possible. All the events are accessible, with accessible toilets available.

For more details and full programme, head to wellington.govt.nz/Christmas, and keep an eye on the Council’s social media for updates at facebook.com/wellingtoncitycouncil.

© Scoop Media

