Council Suspends Bike Rack Use On Public Buses

Friday, 8 November 2024, 9:24 am
Press Release: Gisborne District Council

Council has announced that bike racks on all public transport buses within the region will be unavailable from Saturday 9 November.

This precaution follows concerns raised by the Bus and Coach Association, which noted that bike racks loaded with bicycles may partially block bus headlights, potentially causing non-compliance with road safety regulations.

Councils across Aotearoa are also implementing a pause on bike rack use on public buses.

Tim Barry, Director of Community Lifelines said this temporary suspension is a proactive measure to ensure safety as Council works closely with NZTA Waka Kotahi and operators to assess potential compliance issues.

“Safety remains our top priority, and we appreciate the public’s patience as we await further guidance from the New Zealand Transport Agency."

