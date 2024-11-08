NZDF Honours Last Māori Battalion Warrior

Sir Robert ‘Bom’ Gillies KNZM, was the last remaining member of the famed 28 (Maori) Battalion / Supplied: NZDF

Sir Robert Nairn Gillies KNZM, the last remaining member of the 28 (Maori) Battalion, passed away in Rotorua yesterday, aged 99.

Sir Robert (Ngāti Whakaue, Ngāti Kahungunu), who was known as Tā Bom, served with the 28 (Maori) Battalion during the Second World War. He was a member of B Company, joining the Battalion at the end of July 1943 and serving through the gruelling Italian campaign including the debilitating and costly Battles of Cassino.

Chief of Army Major General Rose King said his passing was a personal loss for Sir Robert’s whānau, fellow veterans, the Army and the wider community.

“Tā Bom encapsulated what it means to be a warrior of Ngāti Tūmatauenga with personal courage, comradeship, commitment and integrity that was an example to us all.

“He accepted, albeit reluctantly, the responsibilities bestowed on him as the last remaining member of 28 (Maori) Battalion and he was tireless in his efforts to ensure that those he served alongside - and the whānau of those he served with – continue to be acknowledged today.

“His service and sacrifice to Ngāti Tūmatauenga and to New Zealand will never be forgotten. E te rangatira, haere, haere, haere atu. Haere i runga i te rangimārie, haere i runga i te aroha. E Tā, moe rangimārie mai.”

In 2009, Tā Bom was awarded Italy’s highest civilian honour, the Cavaliere or Knight of the Order of Merit of the Italian Republic, which he accepted on behalf of all those who served in the 28 (Maori) Battalion.

Sir Robert ‘Bom’ Gillies on the day of his investiture as a Knight Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit in 2022, with Willie Apiata VC / Supplied: NZDF

He expressed this sentiment again in 2022 when he was appointed a Knight Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit, for services to Māori and war commemoration.

Tā Bom said at the time, “There are many soldiers who did more and who have never been recognised. I accept on behalf of all the boys, all my mates who served in the Māori Battalion.”

The New Zealand Defence Force would like to extend its deepest condolences to Tā Bom’s whānau and friends.

E kore e monehunehu ana te pūmahara ki ngā hōia o mua. Nā rātou i toro i te nukuroa o te Moana-nui-a-Kiwa me Papatūānuku; o rātou tapuwae i kākahutia ai te mata o te whenua he taonga, he tapu. E te morehu, e Tā, ko koe tēnei. Kua katohia koe e te ringa kaha o aitua. Kua tahi tonu te kupu mōu: e okioki, e okioki, e okioki.

Onward

The memory of those soldiers that have gone before will never fade. It was they who journeyed across the vastness of the Pacific Ocean and Papatūānuku; their footprints adorned the land as treasures, as sacred. To the last survivor, Sir, this is you. You have been plucked by the strong hand of fate. There is but one word for you now: rest, rest, rest.

Onward

Note:

Sir Robert Nairn Gillies KNZM (Ngāti Whakaue, Ngāti Kahungunu), also known as Tā Bom, was born on 14 February, 1925 in Rotorua.

He attempted to enlist in the Māori Battalion twice before succeeding on his third attempt, aged 17 years old, after lying about his age as many others did.

Tā Bom served in B Company during the Second World War from 1943 to 1945.

He arrived in North Africa in July 1943, returning to New Zealand in January 1946. While fighting in the Italian campaign, Sir Robert was wounded at Orsogna in December 1943. He continued serving with the 28 (Maori) Battalion until the end of the war, and was involved in the deadly Battle for Cassino.

Tā Bom has represented the men of the 28 (Maori) Battalion over many years at local, national and international memorials. He became a trustee of the 28 (Maori) Battalion B Company History Trust in 2013. He represented his fellow Battalion members at the 70th anniversary of the Battle of El Alamein in 2012, and participated in ceremonies in Italy marking the 70th, 75th and 80th anniversaries of the Battle of Cassino in 2014, 2019 and 2024.

An active member of the Te Arawa Returned Services Association, in 2021 he led the celebration for the 75th anniversary of B Company’s return to Rotorua.

In the 2022 New Year Honours, Tā Bom was appointed a Knight Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit, for services to Māori and war commemoration. He had previously declined the honour, but accepted it on behalf of all those who had served. His investiture was held at Government House in Wellington, on 4 May 2022.

