Rain Affects Asphalting Programme Through Central Greymouth Next Two Nights

Wet weather means asphalting planned for central Greymouth Friday and Saturday nights (8 and 9 November) is postponed.

Night work will restart, weather permitting, Sunday night, 10 November through to Wednesday night, 13 November, and again a week later Sunday 17 November through to Wednesday night, 20 November.

Closure times (8pm to 5 am) and detours – suitable for all vehicles – remain the same as in the original notice on this work says NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA).

Access will be available for residents and emergency vehicles, with everyone else detoured onto local roads.

Earlier outline:

https://www.nzta.govt.nz/media-releases/overnight-closures-sh6high-st-through-greymouth-coming-up/

Check www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz for exact closure locations.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

