Record Number Of People Complete Annual Resident Satisfaction Survey

A record number of Lower Hutt residents have told Council what they think of the city in the annual Resident Satisfaction Survey.

Of the 1912 survey respondents, 79% believed Lower Hutt was a great place to live, work and play, while 51% felt a sense of pride in how Lower Hutt looks and feels.

Residents were generally happy with the way Council maintained its parks, gardens, reserves, cemeteries and playgrounds, as well as artificial and grass sports fields.

There was public support for the way Council managed its community hubs/libraries, swimming pools, museums, fitness centres and community halls.

Kerbside rubbish and recycling services were also viewed favourably by survey recipients.

But the survey also revealed focus areas for Council to concentrate on including communication and engagement, Council decision making, and transport infrastructure.

Mayor Campbell Barry says the survey is useful in gauging the public’s view of what the Council is doing right, and where it could do better. "We want a city where all residents and businesses thrive, our differences are celebrated and accepted, the natural environment is protected and enhanced, and important infrastructure is fit for the future.

"There are challenges to achieving this and the Resident Satisfaction Survey is an effective way for people to be able to give us feedback on how we are doing.

"Thank you to everyone who took part in the survey. Your input will help us improve how we operate and deliver services across our communities."

Council uses community feedback from surveys to help inform decision making and business planning.

You can read the 2024 Resident Satisfaction Survey at hutt.city/RSS : https://www.huttcity.govt.nz/council/about-our-city/resident-satisfaction-survey

