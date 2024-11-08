Mt Ruapehu Future Unknown After Licensing Debacle

The Taxpayers’ Union is commenting on the recent news that Pure Tūroa will have to restart its consultation process to operate the Mt Ruapehu ski field. This comes after receiving $27.35 million from taxpayers over two years.

“Our comments eight months ago that the Government was throwing good money after bad, after bad, are truer now than ever” said Communications Officer, Alex Emes.

“The fact taxpayers have been on the hook for more than $27 million dollars, only to have it spent on a non-operational ski field, is the equivalent of setting money on fire.”

“The Government needs to put a stake in the ground and promise taxpayers there will be no more handouts towards this boondoggle.”

NOTES:

