Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Mt Ruapehu Future Unknown After Licensing Debacle

Friday, 8 November 2024, 5:51 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Taxpayers' Union

The Taxpayers’ Union is commenting on the recent news that Pure Tūroa will have to restart its consultation process to operate the Mt Ruapehu ski field. This comes after receiving $27.35 million from taxpayers over two years.

“Our comments eight months ago that the Government was throwing good money after bad, after bad, are truer now than ever” said Communications Officer, Alex Emes.

“The fact taxpayers have been on the hook for more than $27 million dollars, only to have it spent on a non-operational ski field, is the equivalent of setting money on fire.”

“The Government needs to put a stake in the ground and promise taxpayers there will be no more handouts towards this boondoggle.”

NOTES:

The New Zealand Taxpayers’ Union is an independent and membership-driven activist group, dedicated to being the voice for Kiwi taxpayers in the corridors of power. Its mission, lower taxes, less waste, more accountability, is supported by 200,000 subscribed members and supporters.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Taxpayers' Union on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 