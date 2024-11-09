Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Police Continue To Monitor Gang Members' Movements Into Canterbury

Saturday, 9 November 2024, 2:47 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Canterbury District Commander Superintendent Tony Hill:

South Island Police have kept the pressure on those travelling into Canterbury for a gang event, with a mass vehicle stop at Glasnevin yesterday.

Tasman District Police met a number of Mongols members and associates as they disembarked from the ferry at Picton.

Two drivers linked to the event were forbidden to drive, and one motorcycle was impounded by Tasman Police.

The group was actively policed as they travelled south through Kaikoura, and into Canterbury District.

At the Glasnevin truck stop, a checkpoint was established, and every member of the group was stopped and spoken to and their vehicles inspected.

A senior Mongols member was forbidden to ride when stopped, as the bike he was riding did not comply with his licence conditions.

An invalid driver’s licence was also confiscated from a patched Mongols member.

Canterbury Police continue to have an increased presence on our roads, monitoring for any unlawful behaviour and holding those responsible to account.

If you have public safety concerns, please call Police on 111.

If you have information that you would like to report relating to unlawful activity that does not present an immediate risk to safety, we encourage you to file a report online at or report anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 