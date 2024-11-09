Police Continue To Monitor Gang Members' Movements Into Canterbury

Canterbury District Commander Superintendent Tony Hill:

South Island Police have kept the pressure on those travelling into Canterbury for a gang event, with a mass vehicle stop at Glasnevin yesterday.

Tasman District Police met a number of Mongols members and associates as they disembarked from the ferry at Picton.

Two drivers linked to the event were forbidden to drive, and one motorcycle was impounded by Tasman Police.

The group was actively policed as they travelled south through Kaikoura, and into Canterbury District.

At the Glasnevin truck stop, a checkpoint was established, and every member of the group was stopped and spoken to and their vehicles inspected.

A senior Mongols member was forbidden to ride when stopped, as the bike he was riding did not comply with his licence conditions.

An invalid driver’s licence was also confiscated from a patched Mongols member.

Canterbury Police continue to have an increased presence on our roads, monitoring for any unlawful behaviour and holding those responsible to account.

If you have public safety concerns, please call Police on 111.

If you have information that you would like to report relating to unlawful activity that does not present an immediate risk to safety, we encourage you to file a report online at or report anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

