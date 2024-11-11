Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Caught In The Act: Burglar Arrested In East Auckland

Monday, 11 November 2024, 9:47 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

A burglar got more than a fright after being disturbed allegedly trying to break into a Cockle Bay property.

He will be appearing in court today after quick thinking by a member of the public on Sunday afternoon.

Counties Manukau East Area Prevention Manager, Inspector Rakana Cook, says the initial report was made just before 12.30pm.

“The property near Cockle Bay Beach was unoccupied at the time,” he says.

“A member of the public quickly contacted Police after seeing the offender trying to gain access to the property.”

The offender was spooked after being disturbed in the act and fled the area in a vehicle.

“While contacting our Emergency Communications Centre, the member of the public provided good information about the vehicle,” Inspector Cook says.

Police eventually located the vehicle travelling into Whitford.

Inspector Cook says Police units stopped the vehicle and spoke with the driver.

“A search was carried out on the vehicle and the driver was arrested on the roadside.”

The 50-year-old man has been charged with burglary and is expected in the Manukau District Court today.

Inspector Cook says: “This highlights the importance of doing something, and contacting Police, if you see something suspicious in your community.

“I’d like to acknowledge the member of the public for doing the right thing yesterday afternoon.”

