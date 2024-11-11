Set For Summer, The Northern Waterfront Reserve Opens For The Community

The newly opened Northern Waterfront Reserve. (Photo/Supplied)

Tauranga Moana has a vibrant new green space for the community to enjoy. The Northern Waterfront Reserve, nestled in the heart of the city centre, opened today - right in time for summer.

The new reserve area includes a lush green space for events and community relaxation, shared pathway, half basketball court (which is due to open mid-November), and refurbished living seawall featuring innovative sea pods.

The Northern Waterfront Reserve is part of Tauranga City Council’s ongoing city centre transformation, which has already seen the successful openings of Masonic Park in September, the Southern Waterfront boardwalk, and the railway underpass last month.

Complementing these developments, the waterfront playground is set to open in December, just in time for summertime fun, and is conveniently located adjacent to the Northern Waterfront Reserve, and the popular tidal stairs and pier with bombing platform.

Tauranga City Council project manager, Vijesh Ravindran, expressed enthusiasm for the new space.

“It’s great to have a new green space in the city centre, right alongside the harbour. It offers plenty of space for future events and our community can easily access the shared pathway, half basketball court, and new living seawall.”

Tauranga City Council’s City Development and Partnership General Manager, Gareth Wallis, echoed this excitement.

“Much like the recently opened Masonic Park and Southern Waterfront boardwalk with the railway underpass, it’s wonderful to see members of our community already enjoying the Northern Waterfront Reserve. Seeing people walking, jogging, and cycling along the new shared pathway and relaxing in the green space is fantastic and exactly what these spaces were intended for.”

“With the waterfront playground opening next month, this space in the city centre is going to be awesome, and I can't wait to see our community exploring the entire area.”

The Northern Waterfront Reserve not only enhances the recreational offerings of the city centre but also supports the community's health and wellbeing, says Gareth.

“Its innovative features, such as the living seawall with sea pods, will help protect the waterfront while providing an inviting environment for all.”

Council would like to acknowledge the significant contribution made by the Port of Tauranga towards the cost of the living seawall pods. Partnerships like this are key to realising our aspirations for our city.

“The living seawall is testament to our shared commitment to preserving and enhancing the natural beauty of Tauranga Moana,” says Port of Tauranga Chief Executive Leonard Sampson.

For more information about these and all the other projects happening in the city centre, please visit: www.tauranga.govt.nz/ourfuturecitycentre

