Investigation Underway After Firearm Presented At Road Worker

Monday, 11 November 2024, 10:37 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Bay of Plenty Police are making enquiries after an incident yesterday where a road worker was threatened with a firearm.

Police were called about 10.40am yesterday to SH1, near Atiamuri, after a report of a firearm being presented at the worker from a vehicle.

The vehicle has then left the scene.

There were no shots fired or any injuries, however the worker was understandably shaken by the incident.

The vehicle was described as a red double cab flat deck Toyota Hilux, which left the scene eastbound toward Ohakuri Road, Atiamuri.

Police are now making enquiries into the full circumstances of the incident, and would like to hear from anyone who witnessed it or who has information about those involved.

We’d also like to hear from anyone who might have dashcam footage of this incident or potentially of the vehicle involved.

To report information please update us online now or call 105.

Please use the reference number 241110/1812.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

